Oslo [Norway], April 20 (ANI): Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt will visit India during April 25-27 to take part in the Raisina Dialogue, in addition to holding bilateral talks.

She will be accompanied by a business delegation, the Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

Norway cooperates with India on the ocean, clean energy, climate and the environment, among other things.

Both countries have an increasing and extensive business collaboration. In addition, Norway and India are together in the UN Security Council, the statement said.

"Norway and India share common ambitions on climate and environment. To fulfill India's goals in this area, largescale development of renewable energy and hydrogen production is required, for which the country needs foreign investment and international technology," said Huitfeldt.

"This opens up great opportunities for Norwegian business and industry and therefore a number of Norwegian companies will participate during the visit," Huitfeldt added.

In addition to participating in the Raisina Dialogue, India's annual geopolitical conference, she will also hold bilateral talks.

Norway aims to increase cooperation with India to contribute to strengthened multilateral cooperation, a strengthened international trade system and legal order, the statement said. (ANI)

