Mesquite (US), Dec 4 (AP) A shooting outside a suburban Dallas supermarket left a police officer dead and a suspect wounded on Friday, authorities said.

It happened about 1:40 p.m. outside an Albertson's supermarket in Mesquite, Police Chief David Gill said.

Also Read | Cessna 185 Single-Engine Plane Crashes in Paraguay, 3 Dead.

The officer was responding to a report of a disturbance in the store parking lot when the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire, striking the officer twice, he said. The officer returned fire, wounding the suspect once.

Both were taken in critical condition to a Dallas hospital, where the officer died, Gill said. The suspect was being treated at the hospital. Gill said he did not know his current condition.

Also Read | India Exemplary in Publishing Its Foreign Exchange Market Intervention, Says US Treasury.

No identities were released, but Gill said the slain officer was a 21-year law enforcement veteran. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)