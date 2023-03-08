Winter Haven, March 8: Two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake Tuesday afternoon, and at least one person was dead, authorities said.

Rescue workers were continuing to search Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven for possible survivors Tuesday evening, Polk County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Steve Lester said during a news conference. One person was pronounced dead after rescuers attempted CPR, he said. US Military Planes Crash: 6 Killed After Vintage Aircraft Collide During Dallas Air Show.

Winter Haven is located about 65 kilometers southwest of Orlando. The Federal Aviation Administration identified one of the planes as a Piper J-3 floatplane, but the make of the other aircraft wasn't immediately known.

Deputies said they didn't immediately know how many people were in the planes, where they had taken off or what caused the crash. The lake where the planes went down is located immediately to the southeast of the Winter Haven Regional Airport. Italy Plane Crash: Pilots Die After Two Italian Air Force Planes Collide Mid-Air Near Guidonia Military Airport During Exercise (Watch Video).

Witnesses recalled the planes crashing into each other and then immediately falling into the water, Lester said. The wing of one plane was sticking out of the water, while the other aircraft had settled about 7 metres below the surface, officials said. Lester said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

