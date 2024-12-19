Oklahoma City, Dec 19 (AP) An Oklahoma man who killed a 10-year-old girl in a cannibalistic fantasy died by lethal injection Thursday in the nation's 25th and final execution of the year.

Kevin Ray Underwood was pronounced dead at 10:14 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, state Department of Corrections spokesperson Lance West said. It was Oklahoma's fourth execution of the year, and it took place on Underwood's 45th birthday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks With King Charles III; Exchange Greetings on Upcoming Festive Occasions of Christmas and New Year, Reaffirms Commitment To Bolster India-UK Ties.

Oklahoma uses a three-drug lethal injection process that begins with the sedative midazolam followed by a second drug that paralyzes the inmate and a third that stops their heart.

Underwood, a former grocery store worker, was sentenced to die for killing Jamie Rose Bolin in 2006. Underwood admitted to luring Jamie into his apartment and beating her over the head with a cutting board before suffocating and sexually assaulting her. He told investigators that he nearly beheaded Jamie in his bathtub before abandoning his plans to eat her.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Hails PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' Policy Once Again, Says 'Russia Stands in Fourth After China, US and India in Economic Parity'.

During a hearing last week before the state's Pardon and Parole Board, Underwood told the girl's family he was sorry.

"I would like to apologize to the victim's family, to my own family and to everyone in that room today that had to hear the horrible details of what I did,” Underwood said to the board via a video feed from the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

The three board members in attendance all voted against recommending clemency.

Underwood's attorneys had argued that he deserved to be spared the death penalty because of his long history of abuse and serious mental health issues that included autism, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar and panic disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizotypal personality disorder and various deviant sexual paraphilias.

Prosecutors argued that many people suffer from mental illness, but that doesn't justify harming children.

In a last-minute request seeking a stay of execution from the U.S. Supreme Court, Underwood's attorneys argued that he deserved a hearing before all five members of the board and that the panel violated state law and Underwood's rights by rescheduling the hearing at the last minute after two members of the board resigned. The court rejected that bid earlier Thursday morning. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)