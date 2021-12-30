Geneva [Switzerland], December 30 (ANI): The World Health Organisation's chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the Omicron variant is very transmissible and is leading to a tsunami of COVID cases.

"Right now Delta and Omicron are twin threats that are driving up cases to record numbers, which again is leading to spikes in hospitalisations and deaths," said Dr Tedros during a media briefing here on Wednesday.

He also said that this virus will continue to evolve and threaten health systems if the collective response is not improved.

"I am highly concerned that Omicron being more transmissible circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," he added.

Further, the WHO chief warned that it will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers and health systems on the brink of collapse and again disturbing lives and livelihoods.

"The pressure on the health system is not only because of new COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalisations but also a large number of health workers are getting sick themselves," Tedros added.

He also warned that the unvaccinated people are many times at risk of dying from either variant of the COVID-19. (ANI)

