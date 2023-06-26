Stockholm, June 26: One person was killed and several others sustained injuries after a roller coaster derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital of Stockholm on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported, citing TT News Agency. Notably, TT News Agency is an official Swedish news agency. Roller Coaster Derails in Grona Lund Amusement Park in Sweden, Killing One Person and Injuring Several Others.

Citing witnesses, Sveriges Television AB (SVT), the Swedish national public television broadcaster reported that the park's Jetline roller coaster partly derailed during a ride on Sunday. As soon as the accident took place, ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter were seen arriving at the park.

Nine persons, including three with severe injuries, comprising both children and adults, were hospitalised as a result of the accident, according to the police. US Shocker: Worker Dies After Being 'Sucked' Into Engine of Delta Air Lines Plane at San Antonio International Airport.

Visuals From the Accident Site:

In Sweden, one person was killed and nine others were injured due to an accident on a roller coaster.#Sweden #News pic.twitter.com/5G9T6NVg0f — Sasha White (@rusashanews) June 25, 2023

"We are emptying the park and we've started our investigation," a police spokesperson said, following the accident in the amusement park, according to Al Jazeera. The 140-year-old park is now closed until further notice, according to a statement from Grona Lund.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)