Mexico City, January 8: One person dead, and 57 others were injured after two trains collided on Metro Line 3 in Mexico City on Saturday, El Universal reported citing the head of government of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum. The crash between metro trains took place between La Raza and Potrero stations.

Addressing a press conference, Claudia Sheinbaum expressed solidarity with the people undergoing treatment in hospitals and the relatives of the young woman who died in the train collision, according to the Mexico-based newspaper El Universal. Mexico Prison Attack: Death Toll Rises to 17, Total 25 Inmates Escaped.

According to Sheinbaum, the train driver is the most serious person among the people who have been injured. Four people who were trapped in the train were rescued and have been hospitalised, as per the El Universal report.

Informing about the incident in a tweet, Claudia Sheinbaum said, "There was a crash between trains on Metro Line 3, emergency services on site. The Secretaries of Government, Citizen Security, Comprehensive Risk Management, and the Director of the Metro arriving at the scene. I'm reporting and on my way. Soon more information."

In another tweet, Sheinbaum stated, "I have instructed the Secretary of Citizen Security to report the events on Line 3 as soon as possible. I am in communication with him." She tweeted, "I am at the Potrero Metro station where the crash occurred. We will provide you with more information shortly. I am accompanied by six cabinet secretaries and the mayor of Gustavo A. Madero, Francisco Chiguil." Mexico: Deadly Riots in Sinaloa State After Capture of Drug Lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman’s Son Ovidio Guzman-Lopez.

Meanwhile, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted, "I regret the accident in the Mexico City Metro. According to what they inform me, unfortunately one person lost his life and there are several injured. My condolences and my solidarity."

In another tweet, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stated, "From the beginning, the public servants of Mexico City are attending to the mishap, who have our full support."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)