Kabul [Afghanistan], July 13 (ANI): At least one security force member has been killed while five others sustained injuries in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in Ghor province, TOLO news reported.

"At least one security force member was killed and five others were wounded in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in Ghor province," the local police officials were quoted as saying.

The Taliban attack has been pushed back, the officials added. (ANI)

