World News | One Year Since Tokayev Took over Post, Kazakhstan Demonstrated Self-evolutionary Succession to Power

Nur Sultan [Kazakhstan], June 5 (ANI): One year since President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took over the post, Kazakhstan entered into a new historical stage, full of new hopes and expectations.

In 2019, Tokayev won public trust in domestic elections which marked a period of a new historical time span for the central Asian country. He became not just a legitimate Head of State but also received an electoral popular recognition.

And since then, the country is on an important stretch of history, when trajectory to subsequent development is laid. In addition, international attention to processes within Kazakhstan and its actions on the world arena has significantly enhanced.

When Tokayev officially took charge as head of state, he identified the main areas of activity and priorities for the work of the state apparatus. As an experienced leader, he immediately built a clear line of public policy, confirmed the continuity of the foreign policy and during inauguration announced that he would continue implementation of strategic programs of the First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. And all new initiatives shall focus on specifics and efficiency.

During this year, Tokayev provided the soft and stable transfer of power that is the key to condition for the transit of power. On one hand, he continues to implement the current state course. On the other hand, it brought a new impetus, providing evolutionary development.

Nazarbayev, the leader of the nation, comprehensively supports Tokayev. Ensuring continuity of authority, the second Kazakhstan leader lays a new direction to state development based on dialogue with the society, pluralism of opinions and diversity of views.

The time of political transit in Kazakhstan also coincided with a period of global change and transformation as well, which left its mark on the actions of the new Kazak leader.

New domestic political paradigms have been proclaimed: "Hearing state", "Various opinions - one nation" and "successful economic reforms are impossible without modernization of the socio-political life of the country", "A Strong President - An Influential Parliament - Accountable Government."

Being an active user of social networks, Tokayev was quick to seek assessment on topics or other relevant events taking place in the country. Moreover, he spoke openly on all resonant matters, giving a direct signal to citizens that keep under their control all issues of concern to the public.

Despite the trend of dialogue and liberalization, Tokayev retained controllability of the state apparatus and its performance discipline. In the country, the format of official events becomes more public, gradually.

The principle of "hearing state", bureaucratic acts have been removed procrastination and citizens now have the opportunity to directly question authorized bodies and quickly obtain answers on all aspects of their concerns.

An important area in the activities of the current Kazak president has become an increase in confidence and efficacy between the State and country's Management. For overcoming these problems Tokayev proclaimed the concept of "hearing state", which became the main philosophy of public administration. On the basis of the presidential website, a virtual reception room of the Head of State, in the structure of the Administration, the President created a unit to work with appeals led by the Deputy Head of State. Leaders of all levels excelled in social networks, thereby openness and accessibility indices of the State apparatus have substantially increased.

One of the key items on the Presidential Agenda of K. Tokayev was the creation and work of the National Council of Public Trust, which included famous politicians, public figures, economists and intellectuals. The Council is working on political, social and economic domains, the most relevant and acute issues of state development.

The above qualities of the Kazak leader demonstrate a real attitude towards dialogue with the society and collaborative development of decisions, which will determine the development of the state.

During the single year, Tokayev further adopted complex measures to increase social well-being of his citizens. A credit amnesty was held in the country for mothers with many children, families with disabled children, orphans, families who have lost the breadwinner, total - more than 500 thousand people.

A system of social community support has also been developed. Since the current year student scholarships, employee salaries have been increased for teachers, employees of budget bodies, civil protection and law enforcement units.

In order to strengthen human rights and public protection systems security, the Kazak leader has demanded to toughen criminal penalties for drug trafficking, for rape, for human trafficking, for poaching, and others. Crimes have been classified as particularly serious and would be severely punished. Illegal manufacture and marketing drug are punishable by imprisonment of up to 15 years. For rape, it is increased from 8 to 20 years or for life. For human trafficking from 7 to 12 years old. All these measures significantly further strengthen the foundation of popular support for the measures of Tokayev.

In recent times, the powerful pandemic wave of the novel coronavirus, which literally ripped apart countries across the world, but Tokayev confidently announced a state of emergency and full quarantine for his people in a bid to stain the contagion spread which lasted for two months. As a result, the country today is emerging from a pandemic with minimal losses and gradually restores its activity.

The pandemic has led to a decline of global demand for raw materials led to a sharp slowdown in economic activity in all countries of the world. But despite that the negative trend has also impacted the Kazak economy, the country has sufficient financial possibilities and foreign exchange reserves for business support and domestic demand.

Under Tokayev, the government has also adopted a new concept of external policies that set priorities foreign policy of Kazakhstan until 2030.

The Tokayev government has also paid much attention to strengthening the economic component of foreign policy. In the new global geo-economic realities Kazakhstan optimistically searches for new economic niches and sources of income. (ANI)

