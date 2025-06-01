Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 1 (ANI): BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who is part of the JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha-led delegation visiting key global capital including Malaysia to highlight India's stand on terorrism said that a series of air strikes carried by Indian armed forces across Pakistan were codenamed as operation Sindoor after terrorists gunned down husbands of sisters which led to the removal of vermilion markfrom their forehead.

"The sisters put vermilion on their heads and the terrorists come from afar and they gunned down their husbands in front of their family and that leads to the removal of the vermilion mark from their forehead and that's why this particular offensive launched by India was named Operation Sindoor," Sarangi said.

Also Read | Germany Hospital Fire: 3 Patients Killed After Blaze Erupts at Hospital in German City of Hamburg.

She also boasted about India being the "largest democracy" in the world.

"All of us sitting here deserve congratulations because we belong to India, the largest democracy in the world. We deserve congratulations because we are the fourth-largest economy in the world, surpassing Japan, and we will be the third-largest economy in the world in the next 2.5-3 years," she said.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: 21 Palestinians Killed While Heading to Gaza Aid Hub, Hospital Says.

The delegation on Sunday highlighted that terrorists attempted to create communal disharmony in India through the Pahalgam terror attack by targeting specific groups, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

While interacting with the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Jha showcased India's resilience and unity in the face of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan."... In Pahalagam, they segregated on our religious lines to create communal disharmony in the country. But nothing such happened in India...," said Jha.

Jha also shared details about Pakistan's attempt to establish a ceasefire, stating that the Pakistan DGMO tried to contact India's DGMO in the morning. However, due to a hotline issue, the message was conveyed through the Pakistan embassy in India.

The delegation, led by Jha, is on a visit to partner countries to reinforce India's firm resolve against cross-border terrorism and its zero-tolerance policy. So far, they have visited Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

The delegation includes BJP MPs Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, and Aparajita Sarangi; Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee; CPI-M's John Brittas; Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid; and Mohan Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)