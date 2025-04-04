Mandalay [Myanmar], April 4 (ANI): India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is actively leading the efforts as part of Operation Bharma, with rescue and relief operations underway in Myanmar.

The country is currently recovering from the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit on March 28, following which India, being the first responder in times of crisis in the neighbourhood, had been providing vital assistance to the country.

NDRF Deputy Commander Kunal Tiwari, who is overseeing the search and rescue operations, shared insights into the ongoing efforts on Wednesday.

Tiwari mentioned that the NDRF team consists of 80 personnel, supported by four specially trained canines and advanced equipment for rigging, lifting, cutting, and bridging.

Despite the challenges, Tiwari expressed confidence in their readiness to overcome them. He also highlighted the team's expertise in managing recovery operations, including handling the recovery of mortal remains with dignity and respect.

"Our team has a total of 80 members. We have four canines and heavy team equipment like rigging, lifting, cutting, and bridging. Our team is fully equipped," he said.

The NDRF Deputy Commander also spoke about the significant support received from Myanmar's local population and emphasised the strong bond between India and Myanmar, noting that while India has extended a helping hand, the people of Myanmar have shown immense warmth and respect in return.

"As India has taken one step forward to help Myanmar, so have the people of Myanmar taken two steps forward with us. Wherever we are going, we get their full support. So it is because of this bonding between Myanmar and India that we are able to carry forward with our work," Towari added.

Regarding aftershocks, Tiwari assured that safety is a top priority for the team. All personnel are equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE), and thorough safety protocols, including marking escape routes and safe zones, are strictly followed before commencing any work.

"Safety first is our principle. All of us trained for it. We all have good PPE, which gives us local protection. Before starting any work, we mark the escape route properly and the safe zone; the safety officer is informed," he said.

Mandalay, the city hardest hit by the earthquake, has been divided into four sectors: Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, and Delta. The Delta sector, which is the most affected area, is under India's responsibility and has seen significant intervention, with India covering 11 of the 15 designated work sites.

A local Myanmar monk expressed deep appreciation for India's efforts, stating that he was satisfied and grateful for the assistance provided. Another local, Hussain, also expressed his thanks, describing the arrival of the Indian team as a source of great relief.

"We got a great sense of relief when you came. You (Indians) are very hard-working people. We are very happy and at peace. We have benefitted a lot from the arrival of NDRF. May god shower blessings upon India and its leadership," he said.

As part of Operation Brahma, India has already delivered 625 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid and disaster relief materials to Myanmar as of Tuesday.

The operation reflects India's commitment to being a first responder in the region, providing essential search and rescue, medical aid, and disaster relief in the wake of the March 28 earthquake.

Operation Brahma is a comprehensive effort involving multiple branches of the Indian government to address the widespread devastation caused by the earthquake and support Myanmar's recovery.

The Indian Army has also set up a Field Hospital, providing medical support to the people.

According to the Indian Army's release, the medical team successfully conducted 23 surgeries, over 1,300 laboratory investigations, and 103 X-ray procedures as of Thursday evening.

According to Al Jazeera, which cited the country's television report, more than 3,000 people are now confirmed dead in Myanmar as the military announced a truce amid the natural calamity. (ANI)

