New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that two Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant took off for conducting rescue operations in Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

Jaishankar added that the helicopters had Sri Lanka Air Force personnel onboard.

In a post on X, he said, "Operation Sagar Bandhu: Two Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant took off for Search and Rescue Operations with Sri Lankan personnel onboard."

The Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said that under the Neighbourhood First policy, India sent two aircraft carrying 20+ tonnes of relief supplies.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu standing strong with the people of Sri Lanka! Two aircraft carrying 20+ tonnes of relief supplies and NDRF teams landed in Colombo early this morning, ready to support ongoing search and rescue efforts across Sri Lanka," the Embassy said.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu continues in full swing. Two Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant have joined Search and Rescue operations, with Sri Lankan personnel onboard. Amid the severe flooding and widespread damage, India is working closely with Sri Lanka to support rescue and relief efforts."

Meanwhile, Acting High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Satyanjal Pandey met stranded Indian passengers at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said, "Acting High Commissioner Satyanjal Pandey met stranded Indian passengers at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo. Acting HC assured them of all possible assistance. He conveyed that Govt of India will facilitate their swift travel back to India. In wake of Cyclone Ditwah, Sri Lanka is experiencing widespread flooding, landslides and severe service disruptions, including flight cancellations. Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka is helping Indian passengers in distress and facilitating their return to India under Operation Sagar Bandhu."

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "India's rescue and relief efforts remain in full swing as a first responder."

Earlier, the Indian Air Force aircraft brought essential HADR supplies and personnel to support relief operations in Sri Lanka.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said, "Operation Sagar Bandhu: Two MI-17V5 helicopters of Indian Air Force touched down in Sri Lanka this evening to bolster ongoing Search and Rescue (SAR) efforts. They brought essential HADR supplies and personnel, to support relief operations in Sri Lanka. The helicopters will work closely with Sri Lankan authorities in search and rescue missions under Neighbourhood First policy."

Jaiswal further said that several people were rescued under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu saves lives! Several people rescued through Indian Navy helicopter sorties in the cyclone affected areas in Sri Lanka today," the MEA said in a post on X.

The Sri Lankan Air Force also noted the contribution of India in their rescue efforts.

In a post on X, it said, "Indian NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) Troops in action for Flood Rescue and Relief in Sri Lanka."

Sri Lanka's former foreign and finance minister Ali Sabry praised India's rapid and generous assistance in the wake of the island nation's latest disaster, Cyclone Ditwah, calling New Delhi's response "fabulous, spontaneous and immediate".

Speaking to ANI about Operation Sagar Bandhu, Sabry said that India's rapid response has set a template for regional cooperation and humanitarian assistance. Praising India's efforts, he highlighted their crucial support during Sri Lanka's 2022 economic crisis and recent Cyclone Ditwah relief efforts.

"This is not the first time. India has always been a great friend and a great neighbour," Sabry said, recalling how New Delhi stepped in decisively during Sri Lanka's 2022 economic crisis.

"At the time when Sri Lanka wanted it the most, India reached out. I remember the same thing during the economic crisis--what India did during my time as finance minister."

He pointed to the chain reaction already visible: "We saw that today--India announced assistance yesterday, and today several others, including the United States, followed. That is a great architecture to see."

Sabry said India has played a critical role not just in disaster relief but also in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring and economic recovery.

"Everywhere--during the economic crisis, the recent past, and debt sustainability--India has played its role. It's fitting that India should be given credit for that," he said.

Notably, India has mounted a major humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operation in Sri Lanka following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, delivering urgent supplies by air and sea.

Indian naval ships have offloaded 4.5 tons of dry rations, 2 tons of fresh rations, and other essential items for affected families, while two Chetak helicopters from Vikrant have joined Sri Lanka Air Force personnel in ongoing search-and-rescue operations.

A C-130J aircraft carrying about 12 tons of aid -- including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat meals -- and an IL-76 with 9 tons of relief material, 80 NDRF personnel, four canines, and eight tons of specialised HADR equipment also landed in Colombo on Friday morning.

India is additionally supporting stranded passengers at Bandaranaike International Airport, where severe weather has disrupted air traffic. The Indian High Commission in Colombo is providing affected Indian travellers with food, water and assistance. (ANI)

