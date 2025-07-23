Bend (US), Jul 23 (AP) Oregon authorities on Tuesday identified two people who died in a fatal waterfall accident as search operations continued for the one person who remains missing.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said the victims include Amanda Lloyd, 40, of Rockwall, Texas; and Lindsay Bashan, 33, of Parkland, Florida.

Also Read | Earth To Spin Faster Than Usual on July 22, To Skip 1.34 Milliseconds of 24-Hour Day; Next Shortest Day of 2025 To Be on August 5.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon when a group was swept over Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city of Bend. Authorities describe it as a dangerous section of the river, featuring 15-foot (5-meter) falls and whitewater rapids obstructed by rocks, logs and other debris.

The six people were floating on inner tubes tied together, the sheriff's office said. The three people who survived jumped from their inner tubes and made it to shore, while the other three were swept into the rapids.

Also Read | US Shocker: Tattoo Parlour Owner Kidnaps Teen Mistress After Argument in NYC, Assaults Her With Wife and Nanny’s Help; All 3 Arrested.

One person died at the scene while a second body was found Monday.

Teams were searching for the one person still missing on Tuesday, authorities said. A diver was surveying the area from a plane, while a separate aircraft assisted with specialized search cameras. Search dogs were also at the scene.

The sheriff's office praised those involved in search operations during the “difficult and emotional incident.”

“They have led a coordinated and effective mission under very challenging conditions, and their work has already helped bring answers and closure to two grieving families," spokesperson Jason Carr said in a statement.

Carr has previously said that the missing were presumed dead due to the unlikelihood of surviving the falls.

People recreating on that area of the river normally exit at the Dillon Falls day use area, as the waterfall is just around the bend, Carr said. Signs along the river warn of the hazardous waterfall ahead.

The three people rescued had minor wounds such as scrapes and bruises and were able to exit the rescue boat on their own and walk. They were transported to a local hospital to ensure they had no other injuries, Carr said.

The names of the three survivors are being withheld to respect their privacy, the sheriff's office said.

The Deschutes River, which runs through Bend, is popular during the summer for various water activities, including rafting, inner tube floating, kayaking and paddleboarding. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)