Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) reiterated his allegations on voter fraud, claiming that the US Constitution was 'badly shattered and violated' during the recent presidential elections, and accused the Democrats of altering millions of votes.

Taking to Twitter, Trump lambasted the 'Fake news media' and alleged that the Republican side was attacked like never before.

"Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election. It was attacked,......perhaps like never before! From large numbers of Poll Watchers that were thrown out of vote counting rooms in many of our States, to millions of ballots that have been altered by Democrats, only for Democrats, to voting after the Election was over, to using Radical Left," he tweeted.

He also targeted Dominion Voting Systems and stated that people responsible for safeguarding the Constitution cannot allow the 'fake' results of the election to stand.

"....owned Dominion Voting Systems, turned down by Texas and many others because it was not good or secure, those responsible for the safeguarding of our Constitution cannot allow the Fake results of the 2020 Mail-In Election to stand. The World is watching!" he said in another tweet.

Earlier, Trump had appeared to acknowledge in public for the first time that President-elect Joe Biden had "won" the election but kept up his assertion that the election was "rigged."

"He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!" Trump tweeted.

Since Biden was projected the winner of the presidential elections, Trump has refused to concede defeat, saying that the election was "far from over", and has also promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)