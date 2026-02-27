Islamabad [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): A recent government report has highlighted a critical educational crisis in Pakistan, revealing that 26.2 million children across the country remain out of school despite various federal and provincial initiatives.

According to a report by Dawn, the "Girls' Education Statistics and Trends Report 2023-24," released by the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, indicates that this figure includes 13.4 million girls who are currently deprived of formal education.

The findings underscore significant financial hurdles, noting that the national share of education financing has diminished from 13 per cent to 11 per cent.

Most provinces have seen a reduction in budget allocations, "particularly Punjab and Sindh while Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir remained stable." While development spending showed restricted growth due to a budget "heavily dominated by recurring expenditures," there was a "notable federal shift towards development."

Despite these fiscal pressures, budget utilisation remained high at 94 per cent, though Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw a marked decline in this area.

The report, which was introduced by Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, noted a "landmark shift in the country's educational landscape," particularly regarding primary school completion for girls, which rose from 75 per cent to 89 per cent.

Dawn reports that this improvement is linked to a better learning environment, with 96 per cent of schools now located in "permanent buildings," 92 per cent featuring "functional toilets," and 82 per cent offering "clean drinking water."

However, the document warns that malnutrition continues to hinder the physical development of students, remaining a "priority for future policy interventions."

Academic data from the 2023 National Achievement Test confirmed that female students are outperforming their male peers in subjects such as English, Mathematics, and Urdu/Sindhi. Specifically, in Grade 8, girls showed "clear superiority in Science and Math subjects."

Despite this academic success, a massive socio-economic divide persists; while university enrolment between genders is nearly equal, the labour force participation for women is a mere 24 per cent.

Minister Siddiqui characterised this gap as a "waste of human capital," pointing out that the shift from the classroom to the professional world is a "critical hurdle for the nation."

Dawn highlighted that the education sector remains plagued by systemic issues, including the fact that 94 per cent of the budget is swallowed by salaries, leaving almost no resources for maintenance or new projects.

Additionally, only 19 per cent of schools are equipped with "digital tools," and while 23 per cent have "installed ramps," there is a lack of specialised materials for students with disabilities.

Speaking at the Pakistan Institute of Education, Siddiqui stated that "accurate data must be the bedrock of future policy."

With a youth population of 140 million, he remarked that the government must decide whether to treat this group as a "burden or a strategic asset."

State Minister Wajiha Qamar added that a new "Action Plan" is being created to fix these gaps, focusing on "teacher training and digital integration."

Dawn noted that Shahid Soroya, the Director General of the Pakistan Institute of Education, shared the core findings with attendees during the ceremony. (ANI)

