Kabul [Afghanistan], July 1 (ANI): The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has reported that over 5,000 unaccompanied children have returned from Iran to Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border crossing, TOLO News reported.

Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF's representative in Afghanistan, said that 150,000 individuals crossed back into the country through Islam Qala just in the month of June.

"In the month of June only, 150,000 returns have been recorded across the border in Islam Qala. Twenty-five per cent of these are children, many of whom are families, female-headed households, and in a very, very difficult situation. For us as UNICEF, we've seen more than 5,000 separated and unaccompanied children, and that comes with all the vulnerability of exploitation, abuse, and the lives that these children could be subjected to. Together with other partners on the ground at the reception center in Islam Qala, we are providing critical vaccination services," he said.

According to TOLO News, poverty and economic hardship have driven Afghan children and teenagers to migrate to neighboring countries, especially Iran. Once in Iran, many of them are forced into labor far from their families, only to be deported and return alone through the Islam Qala crossing.

Among the recent deportees is Murtaza, who said, "We studied up to sixth grade here, then stopped and went to Iran. We were deported again. Our hope is that the work and economic situation improves so we can continue our education in our own country."

Another deportee, Nazeer Ahmad, recounted his experience: "During the five years we spent in Iran, we were harassed a lot. Along the way and in different places, they mistreated us and took extra money from us."

TOLO News also reported that the mass returns come just seven days ahead of Iran's deadline for the departure of Afghan migrants from its territory.

Adding to the pressure, more than 88,000 undocumented Afghan migrants were deported from Iran in a single week, Khaama Press reported, citing the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), raising alarm over urgent humanitarian and funding needs.

Between June 18 and June 26, a total of 88,308 undocumented Afghan nationals were forcibly returned from Iran to Afghanistan, according to the IOM's June 28 update.

The organisation stated that only 11 per cent of these returnees received any humanitarian assistance due to critical resource limitations, calling for urgent international funding to meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable.

The report further highlighted that 55 per cent of the returnees during this period were forcibly deported, and 64 per cent were travelling as families--underscoring the disproportionate impact on women and children. This figure marked a steep rise from the previous week, when 32,844 individuals were returned between June 10 and June 17.

Earlier data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) showed that over 71,000 migrants were returned from both Iran and Pakistan between June 1 and June 15, underscoring the scale and continuity of expulsions. Both agencies warned of the dire health and protection challenges that await returnees in overcrowded and under-resourced border areas, Khaama Press reported.

In Iran, the crackdown on undocumented Afghan nationals has intensified. Authorities have issued new orders invalidating all lease agreements with Afghan refugees and warning landlords against offering them shelter.

According to Khaama Press, police have reportedly detained Afghan migrants across several provinces, with arrests increasing notably after the recent 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also resumed strict enforcement against Afghan refugees, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Identity checks, detentions, and deportations have increased, often targeting families with little to no warning or legal recourse. Human rights groups have expressed concern over the ongoing mass arrests and forced returns.

Both IOM and WHO have appealed for immediate international support to address the escalating refugee crisis. With deportations surging and border services overstretched, Afghan returnees face rising threats of homelessness, poverty, and deteriorating health conditions, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

