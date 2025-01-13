Quetta [Pakistan], January 13 (ANI): Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, Paank has expressed deep concern over the extrajudicial killing of Afzal Manzoor, a victim of enforced disappearance.

Paank stated that this tragic incident was not an isolated case but part of a broader, disturbing pattern of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and other grave human rights violations against the Baloch people.

In a post on social media platform X, Paank stated, "Paank is deeply concerned by the extrajudicial killing of Afzal Manzoor, a victim of enforced disappearance, in a staged explosion last night. Our reports indicate that Afzal Manzoor had been forcibly disappeared from Turbat Absar on 10th December 2024 and remained in custody, despite his family's public appeals for his safe recovery, including a press conference at the Turbat Press Club."

The families of the disappeared, who had tirelessly advocated for justice, also faced intimidation, harassment, and neglect from the authorities. Their peaceful protests, such as the sit-in at Shaheed Fida Ahmed Main Chowk in Turbat on January 9, highlighted the desperate plight of countless families seeking answers and justice.

Condemning the Pakistan government's use of unlawful tactics, Paank stated, "The use of enforced disappearances, fake encounters, and staged blasts to silence dissent and suppress marginalised communities violates international human rights law and Pakistan's own constitutional protections. These actions undermine the rule of law and erode trust in state institutions. The targeted killing of individuals already in custody demonstrates a brazen disregard for the sanctity of life and the principles of justice."

Paank reiterated its call to the government of Pakistan to take specific actions. It urged for an immediate, independent, and impartial investigation into the killing of Afzal Manzoor, demanding accountability for those responsible. Paank called for concrete measures to criminalise enforced disappearances and to establish mechanisms for tracing the disappeared, releasing detainees, and supporting affected families.

The organisation also emphasised the need to safeguard the rights of human rights defenders, activists, journalists, and families advocating for justice in Balochistan, ensuring they could operate without fear of retaliation. Furthermore, Paank stressed the importance of upholding international human rights obligations, including those under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Convention Against Torture, to prevent and address violations. Reflecting on the ongoing violence and impunity in Balochistan, Paank highlighted the urgent need for systemic reforms and accountability. (ANI)

