World News | Paank Denounces Rising Wave of Enforced Disappearances by Pakistani Forces in Balochistan

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has strongly condemned the continued practice of enforced disappearances carried out by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan, citing a sharp rise in illegal detentions under the cover of controversial legislation.

Agency News ANI| Jun 05, 2025 03:58 PM IST
World News | Paank Denounces Rising Wave of Enforced Disappearances by Pakistani Forces in Balochistan
Representative Image (Image Source: @paank_bnm)

Quetta [Pakistan], June 5 (ANI): Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has strongly condemned the continued practice of enforced disappearances carried out by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan, citing a sharp rise in illegal detentions under the cover of controversial legislation.

In its latest report, Paank has provided details of a string of abductions that occurred within just two days in early June 2025. On June 4, Pakistani security forces raided the home of Babu Jan, son of Muhammad Shafa, in the Killi Bahram Shai area of Mastung district at approximately 1:30 AM. Without any legal warrant or explanation, he was taken away and forcibly disappeared. His whereabouts remain unknown.

The report also noted that a day earlier, on June 3, Wahid Baloch, son of Suwali and a resident of Nasirabad, was abducted in Turbat, the capital of Kech district. In a separate incident on the same day, Hatir Lal, son of Lal Bakhsh and a resident of Balgatar, was forcibly detained at his home in Askani, Turbat city. Lal had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates to spend time with his family.

"These disappearances are not isolated events, but part of a broader campaign of state repression," Paank stated. It further pointed to the recently passed Anti-Terrorism (Balochistan Amendment) Bill 2025, which it says grants sweeping powers to security forces, effectively legalising arbitrary arrests and eroding fundamental civil liberties.

"Pakistan continues to operate with impunity in Balochistan, deploying repressive tactics and bypassing judicial oversight," Paank said. It urged international human rights organisations to intervene and hold Pakistan accountable for its actions.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to documenting rights violations and amplifying the voices of Baloch families affected by enforced disappearances. (ANI)

    "Pakistan continues to operate with impunity in Balochistan, deploying repressive tactics and bypassing judicial oversight," Paank said. It urged international human rights organisations to intervene and hold Pakistan accountable for its actions.

    The group reaffirmed its commitment to documenting rights violations and amplifying the voices of Baloch families affected by enforced disappearances. (ANI)

