Islamabad, Sep 11 (PTI) Pakistan on Saturday condemned the horrific events of the 9/11 terror attacks in the US on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, saying they remind of the dangers the world confronts in the form of terrorism and its devastating effects.

The Foreign Office, on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, said: “We reiterate our strong condemnation of those horrific events and reaffirm our support and solidarity for the families and loved ones of the innocent victims”.

“While especially honouring the memories of the victims of September 11 2001, we also pay tribute to all victims of terrorism around the world including men, women, the elderly and children,” it said.

The events of 9/11 remind of the dangers the world confronts in the form of terrorism and its devastating effects, it said.

The complex challenges of terrorism call for further strengthening international resolve and unity, and to prevent and counter this menace in all its forms and manifestations, “including state-terrorism against people living under foreign occupation in disputed territories.”

“It is also imperative to comprehensively address the root causes of terrorism,” the FO said, adding that in order to completely eradicate terrorism, it is vital to eschew double standards, myopic and selective approaches and vested, narrow political agendas.

It said that terrorism has no justification while any attempts to associate terrorism with any particular people, nationality, civilisation, religion, race or ethnicity are condemnable.

The FO said that Pakistan has been an active partner of the world in the global fight against terrorism and Pakistan has played a leading role in this struggle and has demonstrated its earnest commitment in the form of over 80,000 casualties and economic losses of over USD 150 billion.

It also promise to continue fighting terrorism, including by thwarting the designs of the spoilers of peace who, driven by extremist ideology and geo-political agendas, use terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

