Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): Pakistan's anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and the coutnry's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, on a 14-day judicial remand in a New Town police station case, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan is currently in Adiala Jail after being held in New Town PS case after he was bailed in Toshakhana case, as per ARY News.

The ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the plea and approved his judicial remand in New Town police station and seven other cases, as per ARY News.

The development came after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was arrested in seven more cases related to vandalism.

The political committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued a statement on Sunday following an important meeting, urging full access to party founder Imran Khan due to serious concerns over his health and safety, ARY News reported.

The committee stated that Imran Khan's health had become a significant concern, with growing public anxiety surrounding his condition. It called for the immediate restoration of access to Khan's family, legal team, and party officials to ensure transparency and accountability in his treatment.

The statement also urged both the federal and Punjab governments, along with prison authorities, to provide clear and frequent updates on Khan's health status.

Further, ARY News reported that the committee appealed to the judiciary to protect Imran Khan's fundamental rights and ensure robust security measures are in place. It issued a stern warning, holding the Prime Minister, Punjab Chief Minister, and relevant state institutions accountable for any lapses in ensuring Khan's safety.

Earlier, authorities from Adiala Jail reassured the public that Imran Khan was in good health. This clarification followed reports suggesting Khan might be moved to another location.

Khan is currently being held in a cell under the jurisdiction of the New Town Police Station, ARY News reported, citing sources. He remains on physical remand until December 2 in connection with a case linked to the September 28 protest. (ANI)

