Islamabad, Apr 8 (PTI) Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir said on Tuesday that the army would provide complete security to the investors in the country as the civil-military of Pakistan sought in the mineral sector.

The army chief addressed the first ever Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 which Pakistan was hosting to boost investment in mineral exploration.

However, efforts made so far to bring investment in the country received a cold response due to the unsteady security situation and regular attacks by terrorists targeting foreign nationals, especially Chinese citizens.

General Munir joined the push by the civilian authorities to woo businessmen to make a bid for the minerals which according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were worth “trillions of dollars”.

The army chief said that economic security was a critical component of national security, adding that the Pakistan Army would ensure a robust security framework to safeguard the investors.

“The Pakistan military will ensure a robust security framework and proactive measures to protect the interests and trust of its partners and investors,” he said.

The army chief said that Pakistanis collectively assure their partners and investors that utilising their expertise for business and mineral wealth extraction was a national aspiration.

“We assure our Pakistani partners and investors that it is our collective national aspiration to benefit from your expertise in business and mineral wealth. You can count on Pakistan as a reliable partner,” the army chief said.

He said that Pakistan needs engineers, geologists, operators and skilled mining professionals to harness its mineral wealth and students are being sent abroad for training, adding that currently, 27 students from Balochistan are receiving training in mineral exploration in Zambia and Argentina.

“The goal is to develop a strong workforce, expertise, and human resources for the mineral sector,” he said.

General Munir also said Pakistan welcomes international institutions to introduce their expertise, explore investment opportunities and partner with the country in developing its vast resource potential.

He also said that the development of upstream and downstream mineral industries in Pakistan will be prioritised and stressed the importance of investing in refining and value addition in Pakistan to optimise costs and diversify markets.

He said with vast mineral reserves beneath the feet of the Pakistani people, skills in their hands and a transparent mineral policy in place, there is no room for despair or inaction.

The army chief said through collaboration, Pakistan's mineral sector can foster regional development, prosperity and sustainability for collective benefit.

General Munir also acknowledged the efforts of Baloch tribal elders, who have played a crucial role in promoting mining activities and advancing the development of Balochistan.

