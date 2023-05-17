Islamabad, May 17 (PTI) In his first public reaction to the recent incidents of violence, Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir on Wednesday vowed to bring to justice all those "responsible for bringing shame to the nation on May 9" and said that such "orchestrated tragic incidents" would never be allowed again at any cost.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander house), Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

"No one will be allowed to disrespect our shuhada (martyrs) and their monuments. They are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government officials and the people of Pakistan," Gen Munir said while interacting with troops during a visit to the Sialkot Garrison.

He reassured the ranks and files that all those “responsible for bringing shame to the nation on Black Day of 9th May would certainly be brought to justice”.

General Munir appreciated under-command formations for their hard work, high morale and professionalism.

During his interaction with officers and troops, he stressed upon maintaining focus on the army's professionalism and preparedness to deal with complex internal and external security challenges including propaganda warfare.

The army chief also laid a floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument.

On Monday, the top military brass vowed to bring the arsonists, who attacked the civil and military installations, to justice through trial under relevant laws of the country, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

