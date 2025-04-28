Karachi [Pakistan], April 28 (ANI): Protests against the controversial canal project on the River Indus have continued to paralyse cross-country traffic in parts of Sindh, leaving thousands of trucks stranded, manufacturers halting production due to raw material shortages, and port authorities warning of an impending congestion crisis, Dawn reported.

Despite efforts to disperse demonstrators, national highways in several areas of Sindh remain blocked, severely disrupting supply chains. Protesters, who include nationalist parties, lawyers, and civil society groups, have vowed to continue sit-ins until the federal and Sindh governments officially revoke the proposed canal project. Although officials have verbally assured a postponement, the assurances have so far failed to convince demonstrators.

According to reports from Sukkur, thousands of heavy vehicles are stuck in long queues across Kandhkot, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, and Khairpur districts. Transporters and manufacturers expressed frustration over the stalemate, despite repeated calls from the Sindh government urging protesters to clear the roads.

On Sunday, President Asif Ali Zardari met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Karachi to discuss the fallout from the ongoing protests. Sources familiar with the meeting said the chief minister conveyed his concern about political parties allegedly exploiting the issue for "vested interests" and briefed the president on measures the provincial government is taking to restore order and address public grievances.

Meanwhile, transporters plan to escalate their protest, with the All Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance announcing a demonstration outside the Sindh Chief Minister's House today (Monday) at 4pm. An official from Karachi Port Trust (KPT) warned that export cargo was no longer arriving, while imported goods were accumulating at the port due to blocked highways, raising fears of severe congestion if the situation persists, reported Dawn.

Transporters reported worsening conditions for drivers and helpers stuck with their vehicles. Nisar Jafry of the All Pakistan Goods Transporters Association estimated that about 30,000 trucks and oil tankers were immobilised, with around 90,000 to 100,000 drivers and helpers stranded without adequate access to food and water for over 10 days.

He added that one vehicle typically carries goods worth around Rs10 million, whether for import, export, or domestic distribution.

Jafry also alleged that protesters had damaged dozens of stranded vehicles and that over 100 sacrificial animals being transported had died due to the prolonged blockage. He said that Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon contacted him to request the cancellation of Monday's planned demonstration, assuring that steps were being taken to clear the roads soon.

In a statement on Sunday, Minister Memon urged political parties and the legal community to end the road blockades to prevent further economic damage. "Due to the closures, the public, livestock, import and export sectors, farmers, and the poor are being severely affected," he said, adding that if sit-ins must continue, they should be conducted in a way that allows traffic to move freely.

Business and industry groups are also sounding the alarm. Representatives from the Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), and the Fertiliser Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council have all warned that disruptions to logistics are creating an increasingly severe crisis, Dawn reported.

Although around 800 to 1,000 oil tankers are among those stranded, an OCAC representative clarified that an immediate fuel shortage is not expected yet.

However, if the blockade continues, the broader supply chain disruptions could escalate into a full-blown crisis across multiple sectors. (ANI)

