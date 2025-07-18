Islamabad, Jul 18 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday claimed that it "dismantled" the terrorist network and any effort to link the Pahalgam terror attack with the defunct Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) was against the reality.

The Foreign Office made the remarks in a statement, a day after the US designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror outfit LeT, as a "foreign terrorist organisation" and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for its involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

"Pakistan has effectively and comprehensively dismantled concerned outfits, arrested and prosecuted the leadership, and deradicalised its cadres,” the statement said.

Stating that the investigation into the Pahalgam attack is "still inconclusive," it said, "any linkage with LeT, a defunct organisation banned in Pakistan, belies ground realities".

The statement said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations, has zero tolerance against terrorism, and it is the cornerstone of its policy to cooperate internationally against terrorism.

The TRF claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, but later backtracked as tensions soared between India and Pakistan.

