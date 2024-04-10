Islamabad [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): The Session Judge (East), Shahrukh Arjumand, has postponed the hearing of appeals filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra, seeking suspension of their convictions in the unlawful marriage case, until April 15th, a Pakistan-based newspaper reported.

This decision comes after Khawar Maneka's lawyer, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, failed to appear in court.

The couple was previously convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison, along with a fine of PKR0.5 million each, for an unlawful marriage application filed by Bushra's former husband, Khawar Maneka. This verdict was delivered on February 3, 2024, as reported by The Nation.

During the hearing, Raja Rizwan Abbasi's associate informed the court about his inability to attend due to illness. However, Salman Akram Raja, Imran Khan's attorney, expressed dissatisfaction over Abbasi's absence.

Raja stated that Abbasi had failed to appear twice and hadn't provided a medical report for his absence.

Usman Gill, representing Bushra, requested conditional suspension of the conviction for one week, which was denied by the court.

Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas argued that the case lacked territorial jurisdiction, as the marriage was solemnised in Lahore while the trial was initiated in Islamabad. He also mentioned a similar application filed by a citizen named Muhammad Hanif, which was rejected by the court on similar grounds.

Salman Akram Raja and Usman Gill urged the court to deliver its verdict on Tuesday. However, Judge Shahrukh Arjumand emphasised the need to balance proceedings and announced a shorter adjournment until April 15th.

He added that if Rizwan Abbasi fails to appear on that day, the verdict will be announced in his absence, The Nation reported. (ANI)

