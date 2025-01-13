Islamabad, Jan 13 (PTI) A Pakistan court on Monday rejected three pre-arrest bail petitions by Bushra Bibi, wife of former jailed prime minister Imran Khan.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the petitions in cases related to the November 26 protest. The cases were filed against Bibi and hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party workers.

Khan, 72, on November 13 issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on November 26, demanding the restoration of the PTI's electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th constitutional amendment.

Responding to his call, thousands of PTI workers reached Islamabad but faced a crackdown by police, which forcibly dispersed them while arresting more than 1,400.

Bibi was not present in the court and her lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry submitted an application seeking exemption from appearance on the grounds that she had to appear in another court which was supposed to announce a decision in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar opposed the bail by arguing that Bibi failed to submit surety bonds as required as demanded by the court.

Judge Majoka also expressed annoyance at the failure to submit surety bonds. “You have not yet submitted the surety bonds. You are not complying with the court's orders,” he remarked and subsequently dismissed the bail pleas.

Bibi is Khan's third wife. The couple married at the start of 2018. She has been facing different cases, including the 190-million pound Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

