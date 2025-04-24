Sachin Tendulkar was born on April 24, 1973. The greatest batsman in the history of cricket, with over 30000 international runs and 100 centuries, Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 52nd birthday on April 24, 2025. As the 1973-born, who represented the India national cricket team for 24 years, winning numerous matches and trophies, celebrates his birthday, fans from all generations took to their social media handles to wish the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Scroll below to have a look at some of the wishes for the Master Blaster. Our Hearts Bleed for Pahalgam: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Others From Sports Fraternity Condemn Terror Attack in Kashmir.

