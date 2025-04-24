Jaipur, Apr 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Law Minister Jogaram Patel and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra paid tribute to Neeraj Udhwani at the airport as his body was brought to Jaipur on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old, who had been working as a chartered accountant in Dubai and was in India to attend a wedding, was shot dead by terrorists who opened fire at tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Neeraj and his wife Ayushi were on a vacation in Pahalgam when the terrorists opened fire.

When his body was brought home on Wednesday, a large crowd poured in to his house at Forest View Residency in Jaipur's Model Town and raised slogans like 'Pakistan Murdabad'.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Law Minister Patel expressed his condolences. "In this moment of grief, we stand with the bereaved family," he said.

Patel said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP State President Madan Rathore and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani would visit the family on Thursday.

He said in light of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a red alert has been issued in Rajasthan's bordering districts, especially in areas where suspicious activities are likely to occur.

"We have alerted our forces," he said.

Chief Minister Sharma telephoned Neeraj's family members and expressed his condolences.

Neeraj's uncle Dinesh Udhwani said his nephew had come from abroad recently to attend a wedding. He said the couple, who married just two years ago, had gone to Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Neeraj was scheduled to return to Dubai after the Kashmir trip.

"His wife informed us that terrorists had shot him," Dinesh said, recounting the moment in horror.

As the news spread, relatives gathered at their residence to stand with the family.

Neeraj's mother Jyoti was inconsolable. She had lost her husband nearly ten years ago.

"The terrorists should be hanged," she said, demanding capital punishment for them.

"India has brotherhood with everyone. A Hindu will never do such an act. Neeraj had come from Dubai for a wedding and had gone to Kashmir. I spoke to him on Monday. He was supposed to come back after five days," she said.

Meanwhile, several protests were held in Jaipur against the terror attack. Various social groups, market associations and social activists demonstrated at Badi Chaupad. An Aakrosh rally was taken out by Sarv Hindu Samaj in Adarsh Nagar.

