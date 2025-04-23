Trent Boult has been judged the man of the match for his magical 4/26 spell for Mumbai Indians during the SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match. The New Zealand pacer took four wickets, after leaking just 26 runs in his four overs, at an economy of only 6.50. The Kiwi pacer scalped the wickets of both Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, along with the wickets of lower-order batters Abhinav Manohar and SRH captain Pat Cummins. As a result of his brilliant spell, MI managed to restrict SRH to 143/8. Mumbai Indians won the SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match by a comfortable seven wickets. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Mumbai Indians Jump to Third Place Following Dominant Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans Retain Top Spot.

Trent Boult Receiving Man of Match Award:

