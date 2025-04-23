In a very unfortunate development, 27 people were killed at Pahalgam during a terror attack. The terrorists were from the group 'The Resistance Front' backed by Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba and they opened fire on tourists in the valley. As the country and the world mourns their loss, former Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Danish Kaneria shared posts in solidarity with the victims. While Hafeez said he was 'sad' and 'heartbroken', Danish Kaneria questioned why the terrorist targeted 'Hindus' based on religion. Watch Players, Officials, Spectators Observe One-Minute Silence Ahead of SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match Remembering Victims of Pahalgam Terror Attack (Video Inside).

Mohammad Hafeez's Post

Danish Kaneria's Post

Why is it that they never target local Kashmiris, but consistently attack Hindus — be it Kashmiri Pandits or Hindu tourists from across India? Because terrorism, no matter how it’s disguised, follows one ideology — and the whole world is paying the price for it. #Pahalgam — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 23, 2025

