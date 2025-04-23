To curb the rising menace of tobacco use and spitting in metro premises, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced stricter enforcement measures. Starting this week, random physical pat-downs will be conducted during non-peak hours across all metro stations, supplementing standard metal detector screenings. Platform security personnel have been instructed to remain vigilant, while BMRCL’s central surveillance unit will monitor CCTV footage in real-time to flag offenders. Violators will be fined according to metro rules. The move comes amid increasing public complaints about hygiene issues caused by spitting and littering. In parallel, BMRCL will launch an awareness campaign promoting cleanliness and discouraging tobacco use. The initiative will emphasize the health and hygiene implications of such behavior. BMRCL has called on commuters to cooperate and contribute to maintaining a clean, safe, and pleasant metro environment for all passengers. After Bengaluru, Delhi Metro Planning for a Fare Hike? Here’s What DMRC Says.

Bengaluru Metro Update

