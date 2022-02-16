Kabul [Afghanistan], February 16 (ANI): Pakistan's embassy based in Kabul on Tuesday denied that its spy agency ISI chief met with Afghan Jihadi leaders- Atta Muhammad Noor, Abdul Rashid Dostum, and Muhammad Muhaqiq- in Turkey and dubbed the news as "fake".

Diplomats in the embassy refuted the media reports about the meeting, reported The Khaama Press.

Earlier, it was claimed that Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum, chief of ISI has met with a number of Afghan Jihadi leaders and has discussed the establishment of an "inclusive government" in Afghanistan.

This comes as officials of the Taliban have urged Afghan politicians in exile to "return to the country and live peacefully". (ANI)

