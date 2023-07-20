Islamabad, Jul 20 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday decided to deploy Army troops across the country to ensure security and prevent sectarian violence during the month of Muharram.

The decision was taken after the authorities in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had sought the deployment of regular troops to maintain law and order.

The central government summoned the Army under Article 245 of the Constitution, which authorises the "deployment of Army troops/assets and civil armed forces troops/assets" to ensure peace.

A notification from the interior ministry mentioned that the exact number of troops, date, and area of deployment of the Army would be worked out by the local authorities.

Muharram marks the beginning of the new Islamic year. The first ten days of the month are important as Imam Hossein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, was killed on the tenth of the month by the then-government forces.

The Shiite Muslims especially revere the martyrdom of Imam Hossein and hold special ceremonies including processions.

However, extremists among the Sunni Muslims consider the Shiites as heretics and target them through terrorism.

Pakistan is home to the second-largest Shiite population after Iran and also has a bloody history of sectarian strife.

Hence, measures are being taken, including the deployment of the Army, to keep peace in Muharram.

