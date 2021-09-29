Kathmandu, Sep 29 (PTI) A senior diplomat of Pakistan's embassy in Kathmandu on Wednesday met Nepal Army chief Prabhuram Sharma and discussed issues of bilateral interest and mutual cooperation.

Adnan Javed Khan, Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu, met with Army chief Sharma at his office in Kathmandu.

The meeting held between the Pakistani diplomat and the Army chief mainly focused on issues of bilateral interest and mutual cooperation, according to a statement issued by the Nepal Army headquarters.

The Nepal Army believes that such kinds of meeting will help in deepening and strengthening of relations between the two countries, it said.

