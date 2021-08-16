Islamabad, Aug 16 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday told the diplomatic community in Islamabad about its efforts to help evacuate the members of the international community from Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood briefed the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad on facilitation of evacuation, according to the Foreign Office.

He briefed them on arrangements made by Pakistan to facilitate the evacuation of members of the international community, including diplomats and staff, representatives of international organisations, INGOs, the media, and others from Afghanistan.

“The members of the Diplomatic Corps were informed that all requests for evacuation/relocation may be directed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will be processed expeditiously,” FO said.

They were also informed that in addition to providing necessary assistance to Pakistanis in Afghanistan, the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul was working to extend requisite consular services for such facilitation.

The Pakistan Embassy in Kabul continued to issue visas on a fast-track basis. Given the evolving situation, procedures had also been put in place to grant visas-on-arrival at Pakistan's international airports, the FO said.

A 24/7 special Inter-Ministerial Cell/Facilitation Centre has been established in the Ministry of Interior to facilitate visa and arrival matters and the telephone numbers of the Facilitation Centre were shared with the Diplomatic Corps for coordination pertaining to the evacuation process.

The FO said that commencing from August 15, Pakistan has already started receiving special flights from Kabul.

“Pakistan will continue to provide all possible assistance and facilitation to the international community for the smooth and expeditious evacuation from Afghanistan,” according to the FO.

The briefing was given after two Pakistan International Airline planes on Sunday brought about 500 people from Kabul. More flights have been planned for Monday, according to officials.

However, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday suspended Kabul flight operations over security concerns as a large number of people gathered at the runway to flee from Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control of the capital, Geo News reported.

A spokesperson of the national flag carrier said, “There is no security and staff at the Kabul airport and a large number of people have gathered at the runway.

”The flight operations to Kabul will remain suspended for an unidentified period, said the spokesperson.

The airline had planned three flights between Islamabad and Kabul today to bring back a large number of Pakistanis and other nationals looking to leave Kabul.

The Taliban on Sunday seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country's central government, cutting off the Afghan capital to the east.

Taliban insurgents began moving towards Kabul following the overnight collapse of the two remaining cities of Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.

US President Joe Biden in April announced that all American troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11 this year, thus bringing to end the country's longest war, spanning across two decades.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, but following the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, the brutal regime of the militant group came to an end as they were removed from power by US-led forces in 2001.

The group, however, has been on the offensive in recent months and is now on the brink of seizing power again. They entered direct talks with the US in 2018, and in February 2020. The two sides struck a peace deal in Doha that committed the US to withdrawal and the Taliban to prevent attacks on US forces.

