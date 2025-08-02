Islamabad [Pakistan], August 2 (ANI): Five children were killed and 12 others were injured after a mortar shell they were 'playing' with exploded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district, the Dawn reported on Saturday.

Citing the spokesperson for the Bannu region police, Aamir Khan, Dawn reported that children "discovered" the shell in a nearby field and, mistaking it for a toy, brought it back to their village in Sorband.

According to Khan, the device detonated while the children were playing with it. The victims were immediately rushed to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu, where the injured are currently receiving emergency medical care.

"The shell exploded, resulting in the deaths of five children and leaving 12 others critically injured... The deceased and injured children have been transported to Khalifa Gul Nawaz hospital," Khan stated, as quoted by The Dawn.

Bannu Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan visited the hospital to check on the injured children and met with medical staff to assess the quality of treatment, medicine availability, and emergency services. He also met with the families of the injured, offering them reassurance and support and stated that the affected families would receive full assistance and that those responsible would be held accountable.

"He checked on their condition, encouraged them and met with hospital administration to review the provision of treatment, availability of medicines, and other medical facilities in detail," a statement issued by the RPO read, as quoted by the Dawn.

It further stated that the Bomb Disposal Squad had reached the blast site, collected forensic evidence, and launched an investigation.

This incident highlights the recurring danger of unexploded ordnance in Pakistan.

As per Dawn, similar tragedies have occurred in the past; in October 2023, a grenade explosion in Balochistan's Wadh area killed one child and injured eight others.

A month earlier, nine people, including four children, died in Sindh's Kashmore district after a rocket launcher round exploded inside a home.

Authorities continue to urge caution and awareness in regions where leftover military explosives may be present. (ANI)

