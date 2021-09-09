Islamabad, Sep 9 (PTI) Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday urged the international community to have a positive engagement with Afghanistan to address humanitarian needs.

Qureshi, who received Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held delegation-level talks on Afghanistan and bilateral relations.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that Qureshi “urged the international community to enhance its positive engagement with Afghanistan through constructive actions.”

Re-emphasising the imperatives of addressing the urgent humanitarian needs and ensuring the economic stability of Afghanistan, he stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vital for Pakistan and regional peace and security.

Qureshi emphasised on the importance of stabilising the security situation in Afghanistan, preserving the peace, and precluding any mass exodus.

Discussing bilateral relations, Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's fraternal ties with Qatar, based on shared faith, values and mutual respect.

Al-Thani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan and diversifying bilateral ties, underscoring Qatar's commitment to maintain a close contact with Pakistan on bilateral and regional matters.

