Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 (ANI): Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while denying reports of Rangers personnel torturing Imran Khan during his arrest, said that "no sort of torture was inflicted on him," reported Geo News.

The senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, took to Twitter, and said, "Imran Khan did not ensure his appearance despite several notices. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested him for causing damage to the natural treasury."

"No sort of torture was inflicted on him (Khan)," Sanaullah wrote on his Twitter.

While speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Sanaullah said that no person was subjected to torture at the time of the deposed PM Khan's arrest, adding that the PTI chief's security personnel had inflicted violence, according to Geo News.

He said, "The Rangers did not break the windows, they were broken during the chaotic situation."

Sanaullah, while speaking on the arrest, said that Khan was taken into custody as per the law. "NAB is an independent institution and the government has neither its control over it nor did it try to."

He claimed that the NAB was conducting an inquiry against the former prime minister. Imran "It was necessary to investigate Imran Khan on NAB's notice and that it was not a political victimisation against him."

The PTI Chairman attempted to resist arrest, according to the security czar, and the party lawyers impeded the judicial process.

Sanaullah claimed that Khan was prosecuting his political rivals for corruption while also engaging in wrongdoing himself, as per Geo News.

After the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, his barrister Ali Gohar alleged that Khan was beaten and sustained injuries and he (Gohar) too was tortured. Gohar also said that the former PM was kicked by the Rangers on his leg which was injured by a bullet earlier and he was even pepper-sprayed.

"Imran Khan's lawyer badly injured inside the premises of IHC. Black day for our democracy and country," tweeted PTI.

He further said, "Rangers broke through the glass and entered the diary branch," adding that the Rangers personnel broke IHC's main gate before ransacking the IHC office.

Meanwhile, the PTI has denounced the arrest of the party chairman calling it an "abduction" by the law enforcement agency, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and appealed to the supporters and workers to stage protests across the country.

The former PM's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has also released several videos on Twitter claiming that Khan was manhandled, pushed and detained in a fascist move.

The PTI chief was arrested as part of NAB's investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case before his appearance before the Islamabad High Court to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him, Geo News reported.

Rangers took Imran Khan away to NAB Rawalpindi in a black Toyota Hilux Vigo.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who Rangers arrested from outside Islamabad High Court, had said earlier in the day that the Shehbaz Sharif government wants to put him in jail and he is ready for it. (ANI)

