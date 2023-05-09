Delhi, May 09: In a major development, Pakistan's former Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has been arrested by Rangers officials from the Islamabad Judicial Complex where he had gone to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him. According to local media reports, he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Al-Qadir University, established in the year 2021 was Imran Khan’s dream project. The Al-Qadir University Project Trust was formed by Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and their close aide Zulfiqar Bukhari, known to be a business tycoon. Moment When Imran Khan Was Arrested: Videos of Former Pakistan PM's Arrest From Outside Islamabad High Court Surface Online.

What is the Al-Qadir Trust Case?

The Al-Qadir Trust case pertains to accusations against Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other leaders of his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf around the establishment of Al-Qadir University. The case is related to an alleged settlement between his government and a property tycoon, which led to a loss of 50 billion rupees to the weak economy of Pakistan. Imran Khan Arrest Viral Video: Former Pakistan PM Says 'Ready To Die Than Live Under These Duffers' in This Clip - Watch.

The then Prime Minister Imran Khan and some other ministers of his government allegedly “adjusted the ₹50 billion" sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The leaders of the PTI are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance. Currently, Khan is facing over 140 cases related to terrorism, blasphemy, murder, violence, inciting to violence.

