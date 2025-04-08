Lahore, Apr 8 (PTI) The Pakistani government has for the first time in 50 years issued over 6,700 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for the Baisakhi festival on April 14, an official said on Tuesday.

"Under the Pakistan-India Religious Protocol Agreement 1974, up to 3,000 Sikh pilgrims are permitted to visit Pakistan for any religious festival. However, the government has issued 6,751 visas, granting 3,751 additional visas on the special request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Evacuee Trust Property Board," ETPB Additional Secretary Saifullah Khokhar told PTI.

Sikh pilgrims from India will on April 10 arrive here via Wagah Border to mark the Sikh New Year and the founding of the Khalsa.

Khokhar said this was the first time in more than 50 years that the Pakistan government had issued additional visas to Sikh pilgrims instead of the agreed ones between the two countries.

"Under the auspices of the ETPB, the main ceremony of the Baisakhi festival will be held on April 14 at Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib. Pakistan is like a second home to Sikhs. We are fully prepared to warmly welcome all incoming guests,” Saifullah Khokhar said.

Earlier, the main ceremony of Baisakhi used to be held at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal.

"The main ceremony is being held at Gurdwara Janamasthan because of the increased number of pilgrims this year," he said.

Khokhar said that all necessary facilities were being ensured for the pilgrims.

Air-conditioned buses, comfortable residential facilities, and foolproof security will be provided to the pilgrims, he said.

Gurdwara Janamasthan, Gurdwara Panja Sahib and other gurdwaras have been beautifully decorated.

The Sikh pilgrims will return to their homeland on April 19.

