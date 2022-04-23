Islamabad [Pakistan], April 23 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that President Arif Alvi should nominate someone else for the oath ceremony of the newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz as Senate Chairman's position is constitutional.

Referring to the President Arif Alvi's decision of nominating Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for administrating the oath ceremony of the newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister, Sanaullah said that the President should work according to the constitution and should nominate someone else for the newly elected Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz's as Sanjrani's position is constitutional, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sanaullah said that the President's office is the constitutional office but as soon as the time comes to implement the Constitution, the president, governor and the entire PTI fall ill.

Although, due to the illness of Punjab's Governor, the Chairman Senate has reached Lahore to administer the oath to him, reported ARY News.

He further said that Punjab province was running without the Chief Minister and cabinet for 21 days and the Supreme Court the order of the Lahore High Court was being disregarded.

He said that it was understood why politics was being taken to such an extent, according to ARY News.

Notably, the newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz is taking the oath of office today.

A day earlier, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti had directed the President to nominate a representative to administer the oath of Punjab's new CM, reported Geo TV.

Chief Justice Bhatti further stated that Governor cannot refuse to administer the oath and also directed the court office to inform the President.

These developments came after the newly elected Punjab CM filed a petition against Governor Sarfaraz Cheema's refusal to fulfil his constitutional duty.

On April 17, the Punjab Governor cancelled the oath-taking ceremony due to the ruckus situation created a day earlier in the assembly during the CM election, as reported by Geo TV.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Cheema has been shifted to the Services Hospital in Lahore after his health condition started deteriorating at Sehri. Currently, Cheema is undergoing various diagnostic tests at the hospital, the sources added. (ANI)

