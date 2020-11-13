Islamabad, Nov 12 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday issued a list of 1,210 most-wanted terrorists including some of those involved in the Mumbai terror attack.

The list issued by the anti-terrorism wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also includes London-based leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain and a worker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nasir Butt.

The list seen by PTI shows the names and profiles of those involved in carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The list gives details like name, father's name and last known addresses along with the reward, if announced, by the government on information leading to their arrest.

The first 19 entries are about the terrorists linked in some way with the Mumbai terror attack. For example, the first entry on the list shows that Muhammad Amjad Khan was the most wanted by the FIA. His address is listed in Multan.

He was the former member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was a crew member of LeT (boat Al-Hussaini and boat Al-Fauz).

“He also purchased boat Al Fouz which was used during Mumbai terror attack. He also purchased Yamaha Motor boat engine, life jackets, inflatable boats etc. from ARZ water sport Karachi, these things were used in Mumbai terror attacks and recovered by Indian authorities,” according to the details provided in the list.

The second entry listed Iftikhar Ali with address, identified as former LeT.

“He is an activist of ex-Lashkar-e-Tayyaba. He deposited USD 250 at Euro 2005 Money Changer in Islamabad to obtain Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) connection for terrorist Communication in the above-mentioned case. Impersonating himself as Malik Taimoor,” according to the details.

The third suspect on the list is Shahid Ghafoor of Bahawalpur; fourth Abdul Rehman of Bahawalnagar; fifth Muhammad Usman of Sahiwal; sixth Ateeq-ur-Rehman of Lahore; seventh Riaz Ahmad of Hafizabad; eight Muhammad Mushtaq of Gujranwala; ninth Muhammad Naeem of Dera Ghazi Khan; and tenth Abdul Shakoor of Karachi.

The 11th on the list is Muhammad Sabir Salfi of Multan; 12th Muhammad Usman of Lodhran; 13th Shakil Ahmad of Rahim Yar Khan; 14th Muhammad Usman Zia of Rawalpindi; 15th Muhammad Abbas Nasir of Khanewal; 16th Javed Iqbal of Kasaur; 17th Mukhtar Ahmed of Mandi Baha-ud-Din; 18th Ahmed Saeed of Batagram; and 19th Mumbai terror attack suspect on the list is Muhammad Khan of Turbat.

The list also provides names of suspects wanted in high-profile terrorist incidents, including attacks on former president Pervez Musharraf and former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, suspects wanted in the assassination of former Punjab home minister Shuja Khanzada and the kidnapping of former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani's son Ali Haider.

Of the total 1,210 listed in the document, a majority of 737 are wanted by law enforcement agencies in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Another 161 suspects are wanted in Balochistan, 122 in Punjab, 100 in Sindh, 32 in Islamabad and 30 suspects are wanted by the law enforcement agencies in Gilgit-Baltistan. Another 28 are listed as wanted by the FIA.

Saeed-led Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) is the front organisation for LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The US named Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10-million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

He was listed as a terrorist under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

