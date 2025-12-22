Karachi [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): Activists and citizens from across sections of society participated in the Climate March 2025 in Karachi to voice concern over the growing impact of climate change on the city, the country and globally, Dawn reported.

The march, organised by members of civil society, began at Frere Hall and concluded at the Karachi Press Club.

A large turnout was witnessed, with rights activists, trade union members, students, women and children joining the walk to highlight environmental challenges.

Participants raised slogans and carried placards and banners to draw attention to climate-related issues.

One banner on a red background read, "There is no Planet B".

Another banner called for an end to coal use and urged protection from unhealthy wastewater and air pollution, while a separate placard carried the message "Right to Life".

Some demonstrators lay down on the road as a form of protest while displaying placards.

One such placard read, "The reason behind climate change is capitalism and feudalism."

Several participants were also seen wearing Palestinian keffiyeh scarves and carrying Palestinian flags to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Speaking at the march, labour union leader Nasir Mansoor said the working class is the most affected by climate change, as people are displaced or lose their lives due to heatwaves and excessive rainfall, according to Dawn.

He said that during previous heatwaves, 70 per cent of those who died were members of the working class.

Mansoor said a transition from fossil fuels to clean and renewable energy across industries and other sectors was necessary, but stressed that such a shift should not result in workers losing their jobs.

He added that the government must consult working-class organisations while implementing the transition to safeguard workers' rights.

"Without the end of capitalism, the question of climate change remains incomplete," he claimed.

Highlighting the impact of rising temperatures on women workers, Home-Based Women Workers Federation Secretary General Zehra Khan said heat stress is increasing, particularly among labourers working in garment factories, where workers often faint due to extreme heat.

She said it was essential for factories to have proper cooling systems.

Khan added that while the Sindh Occupational Safety and Health Act exists, it does not address heat stress leave.

She said the legislature should provide legal safeguards so workers can be entitled to such leave.

Environmental activist Yasir Darya said industries and sectors dependent on fossil fuels should be transitioned at the earliest, adding that the shift must include electric vehicles, especially electric buses for public transport, Dawn reported.

He said a Chinese electric car manufacturing company was setting up a plant in Sindh, but emphasised that more such facilities were needed so locally manufactured buses could be made cheaper and exported to African countries.

Darya claimed Pakistan has between 300 and 400 electric buses in total, with fewer than 50 operating in Karachi and the remainder in cities across Punjab.

Criticising the authorities, he said the situation reflected negligence on the part of the city administration and the Sindh government. (ANI)

