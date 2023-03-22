Islamabad, Mar 22 (PTI) Pakistan Parliament began its joint session on Wednesday to discuss a raft of key issues plaguing the country, including political instability, economic meltdown and the upcoming provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The federal government decided to hold a joint sitting after the ruling parties met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on March 20 to deliberate the ongoing political and economic situation, amid the prolonged anti-government defiance by former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan Live News Updates: Ramzan Chand Not Sighted in Bangladesh, Fasting To Begin From March 24.

According to the agenda, the session is taking up eight key issues: law and order and terrorism, economic policy, respect for national institutions, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), population explosion, climate change impacts and foreign policy.

Though the upcoming provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces were not clearly mentioned in the agenda.

Also Read | China President Xi Jinping Departs Russia After Pledging To Deepen Ties With President Vladimir Putin, Fails To Achieve Breakthrough in Ukraine Conflict.

The opening speech by interior minister Rana Sanaullah showed that the government was interested to use the parliament for delaying the provincial elections to hold them along with the general elections, scheduled in August.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had ruled that elections must be held in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

Subsequently, the Election Commission announced election in Punjab on April 30, while the date for polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been decided.

The assemblies in Punjab and KP were dissolved on Jan 14 and 18 respectively.

Sanaullah said the federal government is committed to hold elections in 90 days but the deadline had been missed and now the two provincial elections should be held together with the general elections.

"Have polls not been delayed beyond 90 days in the past," he said.

The minister urged the parliament to take a decision on the elections in two provinces with “wisdom and foresight” as the country was facing a “fitna” (mischief) by Khan who desired chaos.

He said that the outcome of the provincial elections would impact the polls in the centre and violate the principle of fair and free elections.

Sanaullah also spoke at length about Khan and demanded that the parliament give “full powers” to law enforcement agencies to control armed groups and terrorists in the country.

Later, the session was adjourned to meet again on March 27 when the ruling coalition is expected to pass several key resolutions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)