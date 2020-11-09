Islamabad, Nov 9 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would participate in the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) meeting which will be virtually held on Tuesday.

The invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who would chair the Meeting, the Foreign Office said.

Leaders from all the eight SCO member states and four observer states will attend.

The SCO-CHS is the highest forum of the SCO and it adopts documents and decisions that provide policy guidelines for determining priorities and major areas of activities of the Organisation.

The 20th SCO-CHS will adopt 16 documents including the Moscow Declaration reflecting member states' stance on important regional and international issues.

Besides Pakistan, SCO's current membership comprises China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

