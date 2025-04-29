Islamabad, Apr 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday welcomed over USD 700 million pledged in foreign investment in the IT sector and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to carve out its place in the tech world.

He addressed the first-ever Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) conference in Islamabad which was attended by tech entrepreneurs from 45 countries, including over 75 foreign investors and CEOs of more than 50 global companies.

“Pakistan is not waiting for the future but shaping it,” Sharif said as he hailed investment in the IT sector.

The participants announced over USD 700 million investment in the sector, which the prime minister appreciated and asked them to reap the benefits of Pakistan's young population. He noted that Pakistan's youth, aged between 15-30, constitute 60 per cent of the population.

He called on international stakeholders to continue supporting Pakistan as it was ready to lead the global digital economy and highlighted the government's initiatives to promote the IT sector.

He shared that Huawei would train 200,000 boys and girls through a joint skill development programme in collaboration with the government.

Highlighting the economic stability achieved by his government, the prime minister said in March, Pakistan received a record-breaking USD 4.1 billion in foreign remittances, signalling growing trust in the country's digital potential.

“We're not just building a digital economy — we're creating a digital Pakistan. From transforming agriculture through AI to expanding exports with smart technology, this is the moment for global investors to join us,” he said.

