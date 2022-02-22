Islamabad [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned three high-level meetings on Monday to discuss matters related to the Opposition's long march and current political situation of the country.

Imran Khan will chair Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central executive committee meeting tomorrow at PM House.

This is a major development in Pakistan's politics as the meeting is called just ahead of the Opposition's long march. Notably, the opposition parties have formed a committee to move a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Punjab province.

The opposition party PML-N has mobilised all its MNAs, MPAs, ticket holders and office bearers to bring a no-confidence motion in Punjab province.

Pakistan opposition is jettisoning mutual hatred to ouster Khan. They are planning a no-confidence motion or street protests or even a combination of both in a joint fight against Khan's misgovernance.

Opposition parties like Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the allies of Imran Khan - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) are setting aside their differences to ouster 'Kaptaan' (Imran Khan).

PPP and PML-N have announced separate long marches on Islamabad with the former's starting on February 27 and the latter's March 23.

Imran Khan's meeting will finalise strategy regarding PPP's and other opposition parties long marches. (ANI)

