Lahore, Mar 10 (PTI) A man, who was obsessed with having a boy as a first child, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his seven-day-old daughter in Pakistan's Punjab province, a gruesome incident that sparked nationwide outrage.

The incident happened on Monday in Punjab's Mianwali when Shahzaib Khan shot dead his seven-day old daughter. A manhunt was launched by the police to nab him.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old Khan was arrested from Bhakkar, a place some 490 kms from Lahore.

"The beastly-natured murderer father of the newborn girl has been arrested. The IGP Punjab has directed the police officials concerned to personally monitor this case and ensure that the murderer gets exemplary punishment from the court of law," the IGP spokesperson said in a tweet on Thursday.

There has been widespread condemnation from all walks of life over the incident demanding exemplary punishment for the suspect.

According to senior police officer Ismail Kharak, Khan had married his cousin Mishal Fatima two years ago, and she gave birth to a daughter a week ago.

"Hearing about the news of the birth of the girl who was named Jannat by her grandparents, Khan started cursing his wife and daughter," Kharak said.

Quoting Fatima, the officer said that Khan was furious and left the house a few days ago, only to return on Sunday to kill his daughter.

"Fuming in anger, he first beat me and cursed our daughter. Later, he took out a pistol from the cupboard and pumped bullets into her body," Fatima said.

She informed the police that her husband was obsessed with having a boy as a first child from their marriage.

"My husband was obsessed about having a boy, but no one in the family knew that he would commit such a gruesome crime - killing his own daughter," she said.

