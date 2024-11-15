Punjab [Pakistan], November 15, (ANI): The Punjab government declared a health emergency in Lahore and Multan as the ongoing smog crisis severely impacts the health and well-being of millions in the region, The News International reported.

For several days, Lahore, a metropolis with a population of 14 million, has been engulfed in smog--a combination of fog and pollutants resulting from low-quality diesel emissions, smoke from seasonal crop burning, and cold weather. Meanwhile, Multan remains the most polluted city in the country in terms of air quality, according to The News International.

Also Read | Princess Yuriko Dies: Oldest Member of Japanese Imperial Family and Great-Aunt of Emperor Naruhito, Princess Yuriko Passes Away at Age of 101 in Tokyo Hospital.

Today, Senior Minister for Information and Environment Protection, Marriyum Aurangzeb, announced an extension of school closure orders in areas affected by smog across the province.

The provincial minister also stated that colleges and universities would transition to online classes to prioritize the safety of students. Lahore, a city of 14 million residents located near the India border and filled with factories, is consistently listed among the most polluted cities globally. However, this month, it reached unprecedented pollution levels, prompting authorities to implement drastic measures to combat the smog.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 36-Year-Old Man Trafficked to Myanmar via Thailand Under False Pretense of IT Job, Physically Assaulted After Refusing To Participate in Cybercrime.

As winter set in, the air quality index (AQI) in Punjab's capital plummeted to a staggering 732 on Friday, before improving slightly to 669 by 1 pm, according to IQAir, a Swiss air quality monitoring company.

The ongoing smog crisis has led to the implementation of strict measures, including school closures, a shift to online classes, and a ban on most outdoor activities in eight districts affected by hazardous air, until November 17. Additionally, restaurants, shops, markets, and shopping malls have been ordered to close by 8 pm. Due to the continuing dense smog, school closures have been extended, and a health emergency has been declared.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also introduced new operating hours for restaurants in Lahore and Multan, permitting them to remain open until 4 pm and offering only takeaway services from 4 pm to 8 pm The minister announced that a complete lockdown will be implemented in both cities on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as authorities continue to assess the worsening smog conditions. She added that the government would review the data until Wednesday before making any additional decisions.

She also mentioned that the government is enforcing a ban on construction activities in both cities from this Saturday until next Sunday in an effort to curb additional pollution. The severe decline in air quality in smog-affected areas has led to a rise in health problems, including eye and throat infections, as well as respiratory illnesses.

The Punjab Health Department reported that over 1.9 million people sought medical care in October due to health issues related to smog. The majority of cases involved respiratory problems, asthma, heart conditions, and strokes.

In Lahore alone, 1,19,533 asthma cases were recorded, along with 13,773 heart disease diagnoses.

Additionally, 5,184 stroke cases were reported across Punjab. The department has cautioned that if the air quality does not improve, more health complications are likely to arise. Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary outings, keep their doors and windows shut, and wear face masks for protection.

Every winter, various regions of South Asia are covered by a toxic haze as cold air traps dust, emissions, and smoke from agricultural fires. This year, Punjab has attributed its toxic air to pollution drifting in from India, where northern regions are also grappling with hazardous air quality.

The province has stated that it will raise the issue with India through its foreign ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)