Islamabad, Jun 28 (PTI) Pakistan authorities on Monday announced further relaxation of the coronavirus-related restrictions in the wake of less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases been reported in the last three consecutive days.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) chaired by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, according to an official statement.

“Cinemas are allowed to re-open with strict COVID protocols for vaccinated individuals only”, while cinemas management will institute a mechanism for checking of vaccination certificates of visitors, it said.

The operational timing for various businesses was extended till 10 pm from the previous 8 pm. However, essential services like filling stations, pharmacies, vaccination centres and groceries will remain open for 24 hours.

Indoor and outdoor dining are allowed till 11:59 pm, but indoor dining has been restricted at 50 per cent occupancy and that too for vaccinated individuals only.

Outdoor marriage functions were allowed with 400 guests, while indoor marriages were allowed only for vaccinated individuals with a maximum 200 guests.

Shrines were allowed to re-open at the discretion of local district administration, while normal working hours for public and private offices with 100 per cent attendance was allowed.

Reopening of indoor gyms only for vaccinated members was allowed while recreational and amusement parks, water sports and swimming pools were allowed to continue activities at 50 per cent capacity.

The relaxation on restrictions was announced as the number of new cases remained lesser than 1,000 in the last three days -- 935 on July 25; 901 on July 26 and 914 on July 27, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

Pakistan has so far reported a total 955,657 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 901,201 recoveries, and 23,231 deaths from the disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)